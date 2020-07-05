Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 41,416 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

