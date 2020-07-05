Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,728,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 1,621,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after buying an additional 502,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after buying an additional 410,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.05 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

