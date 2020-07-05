Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,159 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of H & R Block worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,666,000 after acquiring an additional 353,401 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after acquiring an additional 891,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,640 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of HRB opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.79. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

