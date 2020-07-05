Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 194.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 75.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PNI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

