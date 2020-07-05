Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Steelcase worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $46,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 185.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 831,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 483,800 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $4,338,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 151.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 455,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 274,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCS. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

