Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMF. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

Shares of KMF opened at $4.54 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.79%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,150.00.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.