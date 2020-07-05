Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,636,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 271,505 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 42.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 786,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 235,290 shares during the period.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $66,343. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

