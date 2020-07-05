Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

