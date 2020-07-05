Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 109,148 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 218,725 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

NYSE:BBY opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $759,169.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,067,970 shares of company stock valued at $89,144,250. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

