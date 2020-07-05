Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ferrari by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,819,000 after purchasing an additional 105,417 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $172.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. Research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.