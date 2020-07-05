Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,795 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 319.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 69.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 18.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.