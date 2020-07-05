Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.01 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

