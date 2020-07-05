KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of KEMET worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in KEMET by 3.1% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,132,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,793,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in KEMET by 606.6% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,444,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 2,098,966 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in KEMET by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. KEMET had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $293.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Equities analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

