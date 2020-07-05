Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of WesBanco worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 609,403 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WesBanco by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

