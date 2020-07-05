Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $98,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIO were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 37.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 83.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

NIO opened at $9.38 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

