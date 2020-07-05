New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 15,200 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,582,000 after buying an additional 1,001,516 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after buying an additional 216,414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,095,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 677,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,975,000 after buying an additional 271,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GT. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.