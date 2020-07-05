Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,937 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.21.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.61. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

