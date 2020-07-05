New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLHR. Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

