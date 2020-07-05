New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $316,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,496,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 382,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after buying an additional 80,460 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Shares of BWA opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

