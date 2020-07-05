New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Corecivic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Corecivic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Corecivic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXW. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CXW opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

