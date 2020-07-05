New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

