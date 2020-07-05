New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $307,000 Stock Position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,488,000 after buying an additional 100,073 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,250,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,596,000 after purchasing an additional 57,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 10,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVNS shares. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.