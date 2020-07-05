New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,200 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $49.16 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

