WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Stock Holdings Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 313,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 780.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 837,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 270.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.59.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.60. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

