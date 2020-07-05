New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Navient were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Navient by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $1,673,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

