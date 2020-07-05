New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,200 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE MTX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.