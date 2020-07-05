Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Domtar were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Domtar by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1,014.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 675,177 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Domtar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $20.55 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

