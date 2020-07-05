New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,673,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 276,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE BEN opened at $20.38 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.