Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 732 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth $9,747,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 17.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,769,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 257,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BATRA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Liberty Braves Group Series A stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

