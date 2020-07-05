Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 237.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

