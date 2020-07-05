Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 3,840 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $598.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

