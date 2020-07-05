Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 4,512 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

MOD opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $14.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

