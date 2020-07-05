Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $321.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

