Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $79,000 Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

