The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,092 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 888.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 175,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 58,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

