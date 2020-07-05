Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Landstar System worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of LSTR opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

