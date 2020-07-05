BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $1,272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,452,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

