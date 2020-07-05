The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,998 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of American Campus Communities worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 92,555 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

