The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,272 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Cree worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cree by 133.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

