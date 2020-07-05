The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,728,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.