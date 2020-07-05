Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,507,000 after buying an additional 232,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after buying an additional 432,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Gordon Haskett cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

