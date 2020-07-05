The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 143,466 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,466 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of CIT Group worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 783.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,140 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 1,411.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 83.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

