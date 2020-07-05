Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TACO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $226.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,872.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,944,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 856,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 451,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1,267.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 349,580 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 32.0% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 602,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 146,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

