The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.32% of Arconic worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arconic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 315,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 12.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, CFO Erick R. Asmussen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,704.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

