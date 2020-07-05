The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94,723 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of AtriCure worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,438,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,689 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 759,568 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 574,205 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $10,152,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.81.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

