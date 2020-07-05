The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of ITT worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.