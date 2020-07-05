Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 240.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of SF opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.72. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

