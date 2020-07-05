The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,524 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,895,000. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after buying an additional 766,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,325,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CDK Global by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 602,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

