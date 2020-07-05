The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Legg Mason worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at about $27,017,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 207,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $16,174,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215 in the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

LM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

