The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.50% of Banner worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

